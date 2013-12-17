Japan plans to buy V-22 Ospreys amid China tensions

The Japanese Self-Defense Force (JSDF) plans to acquire 17 V-22 Osprey tiltrotors and three Global Hawk UAVs to bolster defences against an increasingly aggressive China, it has emerged.

On 17 December, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet endorsed plans to acquire the aircraft alongside amphibious vehicles, F-35 fighter aircraft and support aircraft, according to Japanese news reports.

The defence programme is valued at $239 billion, and will commence in fiscal 2014.

‘This shows our foreign and security policy with great clarity and transparency to the people of Japan and to the world. Based on cooperation with other countries, we want