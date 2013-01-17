Italian AH-129D approved for maritime operations

The Italian Army and Navy signed a technical agreement on 23 November for the use of the AgustaWestland AH-129D helicopter on board military vessels, it has been confirmed.

The agreement provides that the pilots of the Mangusta will be taught how to operate aboard ships by navy instructors, who will first be ‘licensed’ to fly the AH-129D.

Two of these instructors (Cdr Paolo Gregoretti, commander of the 5th Group based at Maristaeli Luni, and Lt Leopoldo Cafiero) were sent to Viterbo for a conversion course to the Mangusta, which will also take advantage of the flight simulator installed at the