To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Italian AH-129D approved for maritime operations

17th January 2013 - 12:40 GMT | by Davide Daverio in Milan

RSS

The Italian Army and Navy signed a technical agreement on 23 November for the use of the AgustaWestland AH-129D helicopter on board military vessels, it has been confirmed.

The agreement provides that the pilots of the Mangusta will be taught how to operate aboard ships by navy instructors, who will first be ‘licensed’ to fly the AH-129D.

Two of these instructors (Cdr Paolo Gregoretti, commander of the 5th Group based at Maristaeli Luni, and Lt Leopoldo Cafiero) were sent to Viterbo for a conversion course to the Mangusta, which will also take advantage of the flight simulator installed at the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Davide Daverio

Author

Davide Daverio

Davide is a Shephard Media correspodent based in Italy.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us