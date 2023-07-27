India turns to leasing companies to plug military helicopter gaps

Following delays in placing orders for procurement, India’s MoD has released a request for information (RfI) to lease 20 reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters (RSH) from authorised Indian leasing companies and those in joint ventures with OEMs for the Indian Army.

The lease will include ground support equipment, maintenance including Performance-Based Logistics and training of aircrew and trainers for five years. This could be extended to ten years with a purchase option for the pre-owned machines.

The RSH will operate from two existing bases of army aviation, will need to perform direction of artillery fire missions, carry a small squad of troops