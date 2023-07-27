India turns to leasing companies to plug military helicopter gaps
Following delays in placing orders for procurement, India’s MoD has released a request for information (RfI) to lease 20 reconnaissance and surveillance helicopters (RSH) from authorised Indian leasing companies and those in joint ventures with OEMs for the Indian Army.
The lease will include ground support equipment, maintenance including Performance-Based Logistics and training of aircrew and trainers for five years. This could be extended to ten years with a purchase option for the pre-owned machines.
The RSH will operate from two existing bases of army aviation, will need to perform direction of artillery fire missions, carry a small squad of troops
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Helicopter
-
UK MoD stands firm: ‘No change in New Medium Helicopter numbers’
'There has been no change to the advertised requirement of up to 44 platforms' for the UK New Medium Helicopter programme that is set to replace the UK's Puma and other helicopter fleets, the ministry has said.
-
Boeing to produce 21 more Apache helicopters for US Army and international customer
Boeing has received a contract modification to produce an additional 21 AH-64E Apache helicopters for the US Army and an international customer, bringing the total to 205.
-
South Korean marines receive final Marineon helicopters
The ROK Marine Corps now has a full complement of indigenously built MUH-1 Marineon helicopters.