Honeywell expects steady growth in 2014

Honeywell has released its financial forecast for 2014, which foresees a growth of 4-5% in sales, reflecting factors already evident in 2013.

Sales for the next year are forecast to be in the range of $40.3 billion to $40.7 billion with operating income margin increased to a range of 15.3% and 15.6%.

‘While we’re expecting the macro environment next year to be similar to 2013, we’ll remain flexible and continue our disciplined focus on growth and productivity, which we expect will drive strong margin expansion, double-digit earnings growth, and robust free cash flow conversion again in 2014,’ said Dave Cote,