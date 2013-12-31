Honeywell expects steady growth in 2014
Honeywell has released its financial forecast for 2014, which foresees a growth of 4-5% in sales, reflecting factors already evident in 2013.
Sales for the next year are forecast to be in the range of $40.3 billion to $40.7 billion with operating income margin increased to a range of 15.3% and 15.6%.
‘While we’re expecting the macro environment next year to be similar to 2013, we’ll remain flexible and continue our disciplined focus on growth and productivity, which we expect will drive strong margin expansion, double-digit earnings growth, and robust free cash flow conversion again in 2014,’ said Dave Cote,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
-
Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: South Korean homegrown helicopters make international debut
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.