Honeywell Authorized Warranty and Repair Stations deliver genuine parts to helicopter operators

Helicopter operators have lots of options when it comes to choosing replacement parts and maintenance, repair and overhaul centers to keep their assets in tiptop shape. A surprising number – Honeywell estimates more than 25 percent – regularly use gray market providers for helicopter engine accessories.

“Many operators seem to believe they can save money by using unauthorized shops and non-OEM replacement parts,” said Greg Carloni, Honeywell Customer Business Director. “But our AWARS [Authorized Warranty and Repair Stations] are very price-competitive because they enjoy preferred pricing and have access to special programs and technical support.”

With an AWARS operators know exactly what they’re getting, he continued. “Operators can rest assured they’re getting genuine OEM parts that meet the original design specifications and their accessories will stay on the helicopter longer, which drives down total cost of ownership and improves mission reliability and availability. The stations stand behind their work and provide factory warranties on replacement parts, which a gray shop is unlikely to match.”

Honeywell has established a global network of more than a dozen AWARS to provide testing, repair and overhaul for helicopter engine accessories. The company is the leading provider of fuel controls, power turbine governors, torque controllers, valves, actuators and other accessories. Honeywell accessories are used in the company’s own helicopter engines and those manufactured by other Original Engine Manufacturers (OEM), including Rolls Royce and Pratt & Whitney.

“We’ve been building and strengthening the AWARS network for several decades and today we have partners strategically located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia to meet our customers’ needs,” Carloni said. “None of the gray shops can match our international reach, which enables customers to get the work they need done in their own back yard, saving time and money.”

“The AWARS are a critical element of Honeywell’s commitment to providing our customers with superior aftermarket support throughout the world,” he continued. “We consider these companies to be an extension of Honeywell, so operators can be assured they’re getting genuine factory parts installed by qualified, fully trained technicians using the latest Honeywell processes, tools, documentation and test benches correlated to our standards.”

Air Parts & Supply Company (APSCO) plays an important role in the success of Honeywell’s AWARS network by acting as the sole source for Honeywell OEM parts. Through APSCO, AWARS have access to inventory totaling more than 30 million dollars, most of which can be shipped globally within a few hours. In fact, APSCO ships 98 percent of all orders within 24 hours. AWARS also can order customized kits from APSCO, which speeds the whole repair process and reduces cycle time.

“We require AWARS to maintain certain inventory performance levels and, with the spare part support of PSCO and Honeywell technical support hey have easy and quick access to the parts and support they need. Operators benefit from quick repair turn-around times, which keeps their helicopters where they belong – in the air, getting the job done” Carloni said.