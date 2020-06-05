Honeywell and US Army to test next-gen Chinook engine
Honeywell and the US Army have signed an agreement to demonstrate and trial its upgraded T55-GA-714C engine on the heavy-lift CH-47 Chinook helicopter.
The latest T55 is 25% more powerful whilst consuming 10% less fuel and providing 6,000hp. As it is based on the previous models, the new engine could be installed without any changes being made to the aircraft’s airframe.
Dave Marinick, president of Honeywell Aerospace Engines and Power Systems, said: ‘Honeywell has spent years designing and developing the T55-GA-714C engine as part of our commitment to push the T-55s power beyond the needs of the Chinook helicopter.’
‘This latest improvement increases performance while saving important programme dollars and maintenance hours as well as increasing mission readiness’, Marinick explained.
Honeywell has supplied T55 engines for the US Army Chinook fleet since 1961.
As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.
Related Equipment in Defence Insight
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Germany to send WS-61 Westland Sea King helicopters to Ukraine
Germany has committed to sending Ukraine six of its 21 retiring WS-61 Westland Sea King multirole, amphibious helicopters.
-
Boeing secures $271 million to advance modernisation of US Special Operations' MH-47G Chinook
Boeing has clinched a major contract modification to further its backing of the US Special Operations Command’s MH-47G Chinook aircraft modernisation effort.
-
Dubai Airshow 2023: South Korean homegrown helicopters make international debut
Two KAI helicopters, the KUH-1E utility helicopter and the Light Attack Helicopter (LAH), have taken centre stage at the Dubai Airshow 2023.
-
Italian Navy receives final NH90 helicopter
The Italian Navy now boasts a fleet of 56 NH90 helicopters comprising 46 SH-90As and 10 MH-90As.
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.