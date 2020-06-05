To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Honeywell and US Army to test next-gen Chinook engine

5th June 2020 - 10:30 GMT | by Shephard News Team

Honeywell and the US Army have signed an agreement to demonstrate and trial its upgraded T55-GA-714C engine on the heavy-lift CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

The latest T55 is 25% more powerful whilst consuming 10% less fuel and providing 6,000hp. As it is based on the previous models, the new engine could be installed without any changes being made to the aircraft’s airframe.

Dave Marinick, president of Honeywell Aerospace Engines and Power Systems, said: ‘Honeywell has spent years designing and developing the T55-GA-714C engine as part of our commitment to push the T-55s power beyond the needs of the Chinook helicopter.’

‘This latest improvement increases performance while saving important programme dollars and maintenance hours as well as increasing mission readiness’, Marinick explained.

Honeywell has supplied T55 engines for the US Army Chinook fleet since 1961.

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News subscribers, our curated defence news content provides the latest industry updates, contract awards and programme milestones.

