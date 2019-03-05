Heli-Expo 2019: Leonardo target 2021 AW609 military certification

The soon to be civil certified AW609 tiltrotor is also expected to receive a military type certification in approximately 2021 – subject to customer demand.

During a company press conference, Gian Piero Cutillo, MD at Leonardo suggested that the aircraft was making expected progress toward certification, with military interest being particularly strong in export and domestic markets, particularly in the Middle East.

‘We now see the light at the end of the tunnel [in terms of FAA certification and are] focused on delivery next year to our [UAE] partner,’ he said.

‘On our roadmap there is the civil certification and