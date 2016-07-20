Flightcell releases Iridium PTT for DZMx

Flightcell International’s Flightcell DZMx aviation communications system has been integrated with Iridium push-to-talk (PTT) functionality, the company announced on 18 July.

The Iridium PTT uses Iridium's constellation of 66 cross-linked low-earth orbit satellites to extend the PTT ‘walkie talkie’ model worldwide. DZMx works with Iridium Extreme PTT handsets to provide a secure global service that switches between Iridium PTT and Iridium voice modes as required. Both the current Iridium network and Iridium NEXT are supported, as is wider communications between different organisations.

DZMx works with other airborne or ground based DZMx, or to PTT-enabled Iridium Extreme phones.

The system is designed to provide secure communications for military, first responder units and search and rescue teams operating over large geographical areas.