Flightcell releases Iridium PTT for DZMx
Flightcell International’s Flightcell DZMx aviation communications system has been integrated with Iridium push-to-talk (PTT) functionality, the company announced on 18 July.
The Iridium PTT uses Iridium's constellation of 66 cross-linked low-earth orbit satellites to extend the PTT ‘walkie talkie’ model worldwide. DZMx works with Iridium Extreme PTT handsets to provide a secure global service that switches between Iridium PTT and Iridium voice modes as required. Both the current Iridium network and Iridium NEXT are supported, as is wider communications between different organisations.
DZMx works with other airborne or ground based DZMx, or to PTT-enabled Iridium Extreme phones.
The system is designed to provide secure communications for military, first responder units and search and rescue teams operating over large geographical areas.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Demand for MH-60R helicopter 'never higher', Lockheed Martin says
Norway, Sweden and Spain are three European countries interested in buying the US MH-60R maritime helicopter.
-
AW609 makes maiden flight but UAE deal still in the dark
The AW609 has hit a new milestone but Leonardo remains unable to share additional information about a UAE order for the tiltrotor.
-
Airbus confirms ‘door still open’ for Germany to join Tiger MkIII upgrade
Much has been said of Germany's indecision over the European Tiger MkIII attack helicopter programme, but an option to join the upgrade remains.
-
Brazil signs off on huge H125 helicopter order
Brazilian armed forces training has been given a significant boost with a new order for Airbus H125 helicopters.
-
MSPO 2022: Poland surprises with size of Apache request
Poland aims to order three times as many AH-64E attack helicopters as previously expected.