Final ASGARD upgraded Tiger helicopters delivered to Germany

The final Tiger UHT support helicopters upgraded by Airbus Helicopters were delivered to the German Army on 6 March. The aircraft were presented during a delivery ceremony at Airbus Helicopters’ Donauwörth, Germany production facility to the 36 Combat Helicopter Regiment.

Twelve Tiger UHT helicopters have been upgraded under the programme, in three batches of four aircraft. The upgrade to the Afghanistan Stabilization German Army Rapid Deployment (ASGARD) configuration will enable the aircraft to better support ground troops, protect convoys and perform reconnaissance operations.



The conversion includes installation of engine sand filters and additional ballistic protection, along with the incorporation of a mission data recorder and enhanced communication equipment for multinational missions.



The German Army launched the programme in 2011, with the initial upgraded Tiger UHTs commencing deployment in December 2012. Operations began one month later in Mazar-e-Scharif, and to date, the ASGARD-upgraded Tigers have accumulated well over 1,000 flight hours in German military service.



Wolfgang Schoder, managing director, Airbus Helicopters in Germany, said: ‘The Tiger ASGARD programme is the result of a successful and close cooperation between Airbus Helicopters and the German armed forces. Today’s milestone underscores our ability to develop and implement upgrades that meet specific army requirements in highly-demanding environments such as Afghanistan.’

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