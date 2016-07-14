Farnborough 2016: V-280 comes to the UK (video)

Shephard spoke to Bell Helicopter about the arrival of its V-280 Valor mock-up to UK shores, the first time it has made an appearance at the show.

Currently, the V-280 Joint Multi Role Technology Demonstrator (JMR-TD), a US Army-led project, is approximately 60% built out in Amarillo, Texas. In April this year, Bell Helicopter coupled the wing and nacelles to the aircraft fuselage.

Programme officials are hopeful for a restrained ground run by the aircraft in the first part of 2017. In addition, the first flight of the tiltrotor is scheduled for September 2017.

