Farnborough 2016: V-280 comes to the UK (video)

14th July 2016 - 14:00 GMT | by Gabriela Somarriba Rocha, Grant Turnbull in Farnborough

Shephard spoke to Bell Helicopter about the arrival of its V-280 Valor mock-up to UK shores, the first time it has made an appearance at the show.

Currently, the V-280 Joint Multi Role Technology Demonstrator (JMR-TD), a US Army-led project, is approximately 60% built out in Amarillo, Texas. In April this year, Bell Helicopter coupled the wing and nacelles to the aircraft fuselage.

Programme officials are hopeful for a restrained ground run by the aircraft in the first part of 2017. In addition, the first flight of the tiltrotor is scheduled for September 2017.

For more news from FIA 2016, 

