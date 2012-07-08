To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Farnborough 2012: Selex looks to Asia for defence suite export

8th July 2012 - 07:00 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in Edinburgh

RSS

Following the operational success of Selex Galileo’s Praetorian defensive aids suite aboard the Eurofighter Typhoon in Libya, the company is looking to take this and other systems to export.

Praetorian is now ‘operationally proven’ as a result of the operation, and the company is looking at countries such as India, Kuwait and the UAE as potential target markets for its aircraft-based systems.

‘Many Selex systems are based around the Praetorian system,’ Pete Forrest, VP marketing and sales for EW at Selex said at a pre-Farnborough media briefing on 17 May. ‘We are now looking at taking it international. We are looking

