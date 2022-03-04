FARA fly-off on track but only if T901 engine tests keep pace

Brazil surprises with early Sabre retirement plan
The Brazilian Air Force did not specify why it is withdrawing its 12 Mi-35M attack helicopters from service, but several factors seem to have played a part.
A 2023 target may be delayed for competitor helicopters involved in the US Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) programme to take part in a fly-off to determine which will go on to enter production, if General Electric’s (GE’s) T901 engine testing and development activities veer off course.
Looked upon as the ‘pacing item’ to reaching the fly-off phase, the T901 effort, which falls under the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP), has suffered from COVID-19 supply chain-related issues and will belatedly meet a First Engine To Test (FETT) milestone in March 2022.
'As we wanted to fly FARA as rapidly as
Current workforce models are not aligned with the contemporary operating environment, according to the head of Australian Army Aviation.
Bell has begun production of the Czech Republic's AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter.
Engine manufacturer GE Aviation emphasises maintenance and sustainable fuel benefits as it chases a place in the UK’s New Medium Helicopter programme.
Delegates at a helicopter conference in London heard calls for common standards to be introduced for health and usage monitoring systems (HUMS) on rotary-wing platforms.
Russian plans to field new light military transport aircraft are already in disarray after the crash of the prototype Il-112V in August 2021, and now even a stopgap measure to use Mi-26 helicopters may be stymied by Moscow’s aggression towards Ukraine.