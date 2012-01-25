Eurocopter results reflect market recovery

Eurocopter’s CEO Lutz Bertling has high confidence that the world civil helicopter market is making a strong recovery.

Speaking at the company’s press conference in Paris on 24 January, Bertling said he was optimistic the market was returning to boom years of 2007 and 2008 when manufacturers were enjoying large backlogs of orders.

During 2011 the company delivered just over 500 helicopters, generating a turnover of €5.4 billion - the first time the manufacturers turnover has exceeded the €5 billion mark. Orders also increased from 346 during 2010 to 457, with the most significant orders from the light Ecureuil and EC130