Eaton's work on Sikorsky X2 Technology demonstrator leads to development agreement on S-97 Raider

Diversified industrial manufacturer Eaton Corporation congratulates Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. for receiving the 2010 Robert J. Collier Trophy, one of the aviation industry’s top honors, for the X2 Technology demonstrator team.

As a key component supplier for the award-winning aircraft, Eaton worked with Sikorsky’s team to provide an integrated pump package consisting of a hydraulic pump, reservoir and valves for the X2 Technology demonstrator. Eaton also provided technical guidance on the aircraft's hydraulic and fuel hoses and fittings.

The X2 Technology demonstrator is a next-generation aircraft designed to travel at twice the speed of traditional helicopters while retaining hover efficiency and low-speed handling qualities. Last September the aircraft successfully achieved 250 knots (287 mph) true air speed in level flight, setting an unofficial speed record for a helicopter and accomplishing the program’s ultimate speed milestone, according to a news release issued by Sikorsky.

“We believe Sikorsky’s award is truly in line with the intent of the Collier Trophy, which is to encourage the pursuit of excellence and achievement in aeronautic development,” said Bradley J. Morton, president of Eaton’s Aerospace Group. “We appreciated the opportunity to work with X2 Technology demonstrator team and congratulate Sikorsky on the vision, ingenuity and technical expertise that led to this tremendous honor.”

Based on the success of the X2 Technology™ demonstrator, Sikorsky has selected Eaton to serve on the S-97 Raider light tactical helicopter development program team, Sikorsky’s follow-on advancement to the X2. Eaton will provide fuel lines, pumps and hydraulic system components for two prototype aircraft in development, as well as hardware and associated engineering support.

In addition to the X2 and S-97, Eaton manufactures a broad range of components for a variety of Sikorsky helicopter platforms, including CH-53K, CH-148 Cyclone, S-92, S-76, and UH60L and UH60M Black Hawk and all derivative aircraft.

Source: Eaton