Dubai Airshow 2021: UAE Apaches to receive local repair and sustainment

15th November 2021 - 15:05 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

An AH-64D Apache helicopter belonging to the UAE Joint Aviation Command, pictured after take-off from a USN vessel in June 2020. (Photo: USN/ Chief Logistics Specialist Thomas Joyce)

Proposed deal between EDGE subsidiary and Lockheed Martin would localise support for the Apache fire control system in the UAE.

UAE-based defence conglomerate EGDE has signed an MoU with long-standing partner Lockheed Martin to ‘enhance capabilities for [UAE AH-64D] Apache pilots’..

The MoU for a Special Repair Activity (SRA), signed on 15 November in a ceremony during the Dubai Airshow 2021, the EARTH business within EDGE will localise Modernised Targeting and Designator Sensor (M-TADS) repair and sustainment activities in the UAE.

M-TADS is the EO-based fire control system for the Apache.

EDGE and Lockheed Martin envisage the M-TADS SRA as a long-term partnership to blend ‘Lockheed Martin’s decades of experience in integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems and EARTH’s in-depth understanding of the regional and global defence landscape’.

EARTH and Lockheed Martin will also explore ‘innovative ways to localise critical aspects of sustainment of Apaches flown by the [UAE] Joint Aviation Command’, EDGE added in a statement.

UAE Joint Aviation Command operates a fleet of 30 Apaches, with another ten on order.

