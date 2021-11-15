Dubai Airshow 2021: UAE Apaches to receive local repair and sustainment

UK to buy up to 44 aircraft under draft plan for New Medium Helicopter acquisition
Key details of the UK's New Medium Helicopter programme have emerged.
UAE-based defence conglomerate EGDE has signed an MoU with long-standing partner Lockheed Martin to ‘enhance capabilities for [UAE AH-64D] Apache pilots’..
The MoU for a Special Repair Activity (SRA), signed on 15 November in a ceremony during the Dubai Airshow 2021, the EARTH business within EDGE will localise Modernised Targeting and Designator Sensor (M-TADS) repair and sustainment activities in the UAE.
M-TADS is the EO-based fire control system for the Apache.
EDGE and Lockheed Martin envisage the M-TADS SRA as a long-term partnership to blend ‘Lockheed Martin’s decades of experience in integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems and EARTH’s in-depth understanding of the regional and global defence landscape’.
EARTH and Lockheed Martin will also explore ‘innovative ways to localise critical aspects of sustainment of Apaches flown by the [UAE] Joint Aviation Command’, EDGE added in a statement.
UAE Joint Aviation Command operates a fleet of 30 Apaches, with another ten on order.
Delivery of five S-70i helicopters to the Philippines marks the completion of a 16-aircraft order.
FMS contract modification for Czech Republic covers one training device for the AH-1Z helicopter.
Lockheed Martin has contracted Rossel Techsys, based in Bengaluru, to support the delivery of MH-60R helicopters to India.
Israel has FMS approval to buy new CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters — but certain important details still need to be defined.
A third DART Aerospace helicopter type will now be equipped with the SkyCannon Fire Attack System