DSEI 2013: Kelvin Hughes advance Sharpeye solid state radar
Kelvin Hughes has introduced a new GaN (gallium nitrite) transistor into its Sharpeye radar system to enhance its power output and detection capabilities.
Speaking to Shephard at the DSEI exhibition, Mark Brown, marketing manager for Kelvin Hughes, explained that the new component had been installed within the radar system this month, and had significantly enhanced its functionality.
‘This is second generation solid state technology. We’ve put a new transistor type in the system called GaN technology, and what that allows us to do is drive the system harder so you get an increased power output with less heat,’ said Hughes.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from DSEI 2013
-
DSEI 2013: Deverell says UK Land Materiel will introduce reforms early
The Land Materiel sector of the UK Ministry of Defence's (MoD's) Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) organisation will implement and use staff under the GOCO …
-
DSEI 2013: UK Chinook upgrade brings export potential
Thales is pitching its avionics upgrade developed for the UK under Project Julius to existing CH-47 Chinook users around the world. At the DSEI exhibition …
-
DSEI 2013: Thales chases HMD contract
Thales used the DSEI exhibition in London to display its new Scorpion helmet-mounted display (HMD), which it acquired earlier in 2013 by purchasing the HMD …
-
DSEI 2013: Thales showcases electronic architecture for GVA
Thales has unveiled a product integration demonstration pod at the DSEI exhibition in London, designed to illustrate new concepts in Generic Vehicle Architecture (GVA) systems …
-
DSEI 2013: FLIR displays SeaFLIR 280-HD
FLIR Systems is displaying the SeaFLIR 280-HD, a stabilised compact HD multi-sensor marinised imaging system for surveillance and targeting applications. ‘SeaFLIR 280-HD is the only …
-
DSEI 2013: L-3 furthers EW products
The third generation of L-3 Linkabit’s PRD-13(V)3 electronic support measures system has completed field trials in a tactical on-the-march (OTM) configuration ahead of delivery to …