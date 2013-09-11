DSEI 2013: Kelvin Hughes advance Sharpeye solid state radar

Kelvin Hughes has introduced a new GaN (gallium nitrite) transistor into its Sharpeye radar system to enhance its power output and detection capabilities.

Speaking to Shephard at the DSEI exhibition, Mark Brown, marketing manager for Kelvin Hughes, explained that the new component had been installed within the radar system this month, and had significantly enhanced its functionality.

‘This is second generation solid state technology. We’ve put a new transistor type in the system called GaN technology, and what that allows us to do is drive the system harder so you get an increased power output with less heat,’ said Hughes.