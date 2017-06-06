COTSEA to manufacture CH-47 components

Germany's COTESA has been awarded a five-year contract by Boeing to manufacture key components for the global CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleet, Boeing announced on 1 June.

Under the terms of the contract, COTESA will manufacture portions of the Chinook's tunnel cover section, which is a honeycomb-like core that makes up parts of the helicopter’s external skin.

This is the first Boeing contract award for COTESA. With this agreement, COTESA joins Boeing’s supply chain in Germany, in addition to its global supply chain of over 20,000 suppliers and partners worldwide.

Boeing has delivered over 900 CH-47 Chinook helicopters that are currently in operation in 19 countries, including eight NATO nations: Canada, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, UK and the US.

