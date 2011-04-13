Cobham receives Release for Flight certificate for MARS

Cobham has received a Release for Flight certificate from the US Air Force for the Mobile Aircrew Restraint System (MARS), meaning the restraint system is now flight-worthy and approved for use by the service's HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters.

"The MARS is a great system which I think will provide real value to air crews by preventing an inadvertent ejection from the aircraft during sudden unexpected aircraft maneuvers or hard landing," said Kelly Coffield, president of Cobham Life Support. "This certificate also allows Cobham to pursue MARS opportunities with other operators of the H-60 family of helicopters, so I hope we can broaden use of this system to prevent avoidable injuries or deaths, in both military and commercial applications."

MARS is a derivative of Cobham's MA-16 family of inertia reels featuring dual-mode locking capability, and is used by helicopter aircrew who must operate throughout the helicopter - especially near open doors and hatches -- during flight.

Source: Cobham

Follow Shephard News on Twitter