Cobham acquires full ownership of FBH

16th July 2013 - 11:36 GMT | by Joyce de Thouars in London

Cobham announced on 15 July the acquisition of Bristow Helicopter’s 50% share in their FBH joint venture for £74 million.

The move is aimed at strengthening Cobham’s position in the market, which it believes to benefit from a trend towards increased outsourcing of helicopter operations and associated support services. 

Bob Murphy, CEO of Cobham, said in a statement that FBH’s capabilities are ‘highly complementary’ to Cobham’s existing Aviation Services business, allowing the company to offer a transport solution that includes a combination of helicopter and fixed wing aircraft in its outsourcing markets. 

‘FBH brings a long track record of operating

