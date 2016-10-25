CH-53K initial testing a success
The CH-53K King Stallion has successfully completed initial operational testing by the US Marine Corps (USMC), with the programme now focused on achieving a Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) Milestone C decision early 2017. Lockheed Martin announced the completion of the testing on 21 October.
The testing included external lift scenarios of 27,000lbs, in hover and a 12,000lb 110 nautical mile radius mission. Ground events included embarkation/debarkation of combat equipped troops, internal and external cargo rigging, tactical bulk fuel delivery system operation and medevac litter configuration.
According to Lockheed Martin, all test objectives were met.
The assessment is a pre-requisite to Milestone C and is intended to minimise risk to successfully pass the USMC operational evaluation phase for a future full rate production decision.
CH-53K development flight testing continues at the Sikorsky Development Flight Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, where all four Engineering Development Model aircraft have reached flight status.
The King Stallion will carry three times the external payload of the predecessor CH-53E, equating to a 27,000lb external load over 110 nautical miles under ‘high hot’ ambient conditions.
The US Department of Defense's Program of Record calls for 200 CH-53K aircraft.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Argentina seeks AW109 and CH-46 Sea Knight helicopters
The Argentinian Air Force (FAA) and the Argentinian Naval Aviation Command (COAN) are looking for options to upgrade their helicopter fleets.
-
DSEI 2023: Lockheed to produce about 40% of Black Hawks on UK soil if it wins NMH contest
Lockheed Martin promises a boost to the British job market and export opportunities, while strengthening ties with Poland and positioning the UK for a future in rotorcraft technology in the event of a New Medium Helicopter competition triumph.
-
KAI and Airbus Helicopters ink a supply contract for LAH and KUH helicopters
Airbus Helicopters and KAI have agreed a contract covering the supply of helicopter components for the latter over the next decade.
-
Dart Aerospace to supply high-lift heliporter to US Navy
The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) is has been awarded an indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the US DoD to provide a high-lift heliporter designed and manufactured by Dart Aerospace to the USN.
-
Indonesia signs MoU for S-70M Black Hawks
The Indonesian military has turned its sights on S-70M Black Hawk helicopters, with the service never having bought platforms from Sikorsky before.