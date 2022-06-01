Canada and Bell sign off on CH-146 helicopter midlife upgrade
The Canadian government has awarded Bell Textron Canada Limited (BTCL) a $800 million contract for a CH-146 Griffon helicopter midlife extension upgrade.
Once complete, the fleet of 85 aircraft are to be operational until at least the mid-2030s, with a first upgraded model expected to be delivered in 2024 and the rest upgraded by 2028.
'As the original manufacturer of the CH-146 Griffon helicopters, BTCL owns the intellectual property rights to them, making it the only company authorized to assess and define the technical modifications and repairs that the aircraft can make,' said Public Services and Procurement Canada in a 30 May statement.
'Under the contract, the company will make modifications to 9 helicopters and then manage the tendering process whereby subcontractors will be commissioned to make modifications to the remaining 76 helicopters.'
Shephard previously reported that the midlife extension will specifically cover aircraft avionics, engines, cockpit displays and integrate sensor systems.
CH-146 helicopters were first delivered to the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1994 and have since gone on to undertake tactical transport, emergency response and SAR operations.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Sikorsky gains further work to support ‘exportable variant’ of CH-53K
A new order from NAVAIR sees further work for Lockheed Martin on the Israeli order for CH-53K King Stallion helicopters.
-
First NH90 TTH of the year arrives for French Army
A total of eight NH90 TTH transport helicopters are expected to be delivered to the French Army in 2022.
-
USN orders support for advanced imaging sensors on Seahawks
The USN has contracted Raytheon to support multi-spectral targeting systems installed on MH-60R and MH-60S Seahawk helicopters.
-
Germany dismisses Chinook report but plans heavy-lift helicopter decision soon
In another twist for Germany's heavy-lift helicopter acquisition, the MoD has questioned where information about selection of the CH-47F came from, dismissing such a claim and stating that an official announcement will happen soon.