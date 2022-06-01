Canada and Bell sign off on CH-146 helicopter midlife upgrade

The Canadian government has awarded Bell Textron Canada Limited (BTCL) a $800 million contract for a CH-146 Griffon helicopter midlife extension upgrade.

Once complete, the fleet of 85 aircraft are to be operational until at least the mid-2030s, with a first upgraded model expected to be delivered in 2024 and the rest upgraded by 2028.

'As the original manufacturer of the CH-146 Griffon helicopters, BTCL owns the intellectual property rights to them, making it the only company authorized to assess and define the technical modifications and repairs that the aircraft can make,' said Public Services and Procurement Canada in a 30 May statement.

'Under the contract, the company will make modifications to 9 helicopters and then manage the tendering process whereby subcontractors will be commissioned to make modifications to the remaining 76 helicopters.'

Shephard previously reported that the midlife extension will specifically cover aircraft avionics, engines, cockpit displays and integrate sensor systems.

CH-146 helicopters were first delivered to the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1994 and have since gone on to undertake tactical transport, emergency response and SAR operations.