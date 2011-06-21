Brazilian Navy to acquire additional S-70B

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. announced today at the Paris Air Show that the Brazilian Navy has signed an agreement with the US Government to acquire two additional Sikorsky S-70B maritime helicopters via the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process. Sikorsky is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp.

In 2010, the Brazilian Navy contracted for four S-70B aircraft, also through the FMS system, with deliveries starting in December 2011 and continuing through the end of the First Quarter of 2012. Sikorsky expects contract finalization for the additional two aircraft in 2012. The multi-role S-70B Seahawk helicopter can perform anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions, among others.

"The Brazilian Navy has relied on Sikorsky aircraft for decades, including the venerable H-3 Sea King helicopters dating to the 1960s. We thank the Navy sincerely for its continuing commitment to our products," said John Pacelli, Vice President, International Military Business, for Sikorsky.

Source: Sikorsky