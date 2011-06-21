To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Brazilian Navy to acquire additional S-70B

21st June 2011 - 08:33 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. announced today at the Paris Air Show that the Brazilian Navy has signed an agreement with the US Government to acquire two additional Sikorsky S-70B maritime helicopters via the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) process. Sikorsky is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp.

In 2010, the Brazilian Navy contracted for four S-70B aircraft, also through the FMS system, with deliveries starting in December 2011 and continuing through the end of the First Quarter of 2012. Sikorsky expects contract finalization for the additional two aircraft in 2012. The multi-role S-70B Seahawk helicopter can perform anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare missions, among others.

"The Brazilian Navy has relied on Sikorsky aircraft for decades, including the venerable H-3 Sea King helicopters dating to the 1960s. We thank the Navy sincerely for its continuing commitment to our products," said John Pacelli, Vice President, International Military Business, for Sikorsky.

Source: Sikorsky

 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us