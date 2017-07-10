Brazilian Navy receives CSAR H225M

Helibras, a local operation of Airbus Helicopters, recently handed over the first of three H225M helicopters in CSAR configuration to the Brazilian Navy.

The aircraft, which is designated as the UH-15A Super Cougar, was transferred to the service’s 2nd General Purpose Helicopters Squadron (HU-2) which operates from São Pedro da Aldeia naval air base in Rio de Janeiro State.

The second and last aircraft will be received later this month and in September 2018, the navy told Shephard. Alongside the CSAR role, the fleet can carry out standard general purpose missions, the service added.

Its fittings