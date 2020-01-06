Boeing signs Apache FMS contracts

Boeing has confirmed contracts with the US Army to remanufacture AH-64D Apaches for three nations under US FMS programmes.

The contracts cover the remanufacture of 47 existing AH-64D Apaches. The total combined value of the orders is more than $560 million.

The remanufactured aircraft will be delivered in the early 2020s.

Kathleen Jolivette, VP of attack helicopter programmes, said: ‘More allied defence forces worldwide are selecting the AH-64E Apache because they know it provides the most advanced technology and capability to keep their nations safe and secure today and well into the future. The Apache continues to be the most proven and reliable attack helicopter on the battlefield today.’