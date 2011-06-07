Boeing sees boom times for Chinook

Boeing has completed the second phase of the redevelopment of its Chinook production line as it continues to ramp up production of the aircraft. According to Leanne Caret, vice president of Chinook programmes, the company is now producing the aircraft at the highest rate in 20 years.

The $130 million capital investment in the factory, which is the largest ever made by the company, will allow Boeing to produce six aircraft a month, mainly new build F models for the US armed forces as well as variants for the international market.

The Chinook facility just outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, now has