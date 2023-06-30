Bell H-1 fleet achieves half a million flight hours

Nearly 400 AH-1Z and UH-1Y helicopters, built by Bell Textron and operated by the USMC and their allies, combined to achieve the milestone.

The H-1 Viper and Venom variants have demonstrated integration with advanced weapon and data link capabilities.

‘With the Viper and Venom sharing 85% commonality of parts, a major advantage of this programme is that a single readiness improvement or capability upgrade can often support both aircraft,’ said Nate Green, Bell H-1 programme manager.

Bell is currently working to increase the electrical power capacity on the H-1, which will allow the airframe to support the integration of additional capabilities.

Bell provides services to H-1 squadrons, including parts, maintenance, training, on-site field representatives and data analytics.

The US programme of record to procure 160 UH-1Y aircraft was completed in FY2016, while the AH-1Z programme of record was completed in November 2022 with the delivery of the 189th unit to the USMC.