Bell Helicopter vs the Islamic Republic of Iran

4th November 2013 - 13:25 GMT | by Jonathan Tringham in London

A US court of appeal has dismissed efforts by Bell Helicopter to revive a failed lawsuit against Iran, whom it attempted to sue for selling ‘counterfeit’ 206 Jet Rangers.  

On 1 November, the United States Court of Appeals upheld the prior ruling of a lower court, absolving Iran of any financial culpability for the manufacture and marketing of a helicopter that resembled Bell’s Jet Ranger.

In her findings, Court of Appeals Judge Judith W. Rogers said Bell fell short of adequately demonstrating any negative impact on its business caused by Iran’s allegedly copied helicopter design, the Shahed 278.

