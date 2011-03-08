Bell Helicopter announces 13 orders first day of Heli-Expo 2011

Bell Helicopter, a Textron Inc. company, today announced it received 13 orders on the first day of Heli-Expo 2011 in Orlando, Fla.

The 13 orders were received from the following customers. Deliveries are expected in 2011 and 2012.

- Urban Development Group, located in Panama, a 407GX

- Alvac, located in Idaho, a 407GX

- Helicopter Flight Services, located in New York City, a 407GX

- PT SMAC, located in Indonesia, will primarily use their new three 429s and six 412s to support its mining operations throughout Indonesia.

- Global Vectra, located in India, is the largest private helicopter company in India. It will use its newly ordered Bell 412 for VIP/corporate transportation.



"These orders signify the continuing improvement of the helicopter industry and the relevance of the HAI as a venue to conduct commercial helicopter business. We are very pleased to see the level of traffic and interest in the Heli-Expo this year," said Larry D. Roberts, Senior Vice President, Commercial Business, Bell Helicopter.

At this year's Heli-Expo, Bell Helicopter announced the 407GX a new version of the Bell 407 equipped with the innovative Garmin G1000HTM Integrated Flight Deck and the 407AH, the first Bell-qualified armed commercial aircraft across the market.

Source: Bell

