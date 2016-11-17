Bell Helicopter signs MoU with IAR-Ghimbav Brasov
A Memorandum of Understanding signed between Bell Helicopter and Romania’s IAR-Ghimbav Brasov Group will see the companies engage on potential collaboration on the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter. The MoU was announced on 14 November.
The collaboration will see IAR provide support for the AH-1Z Viper in the event it is selected by the Romanian government. The company provides MRO services for helicopters.
According to Bell Helicopter, under NATO guidelines for member nations to dedicate two percent of their gross domestic product to defence spending, a number of Eastern European countries are looking to modernise equipment and enhance capabilities in order to more effectively contribute to national and regional defence.
Lisa Atherton, Bell Helicopter executive vice president of military business, said: ‘We are excited about potential collaboration with a company as well regarded as IAR-Ghimbav Brasov. Their talented engineers and specialists make them a leader in the Romanian defence industry.
‘The potential for the AH-1Z Viper in Romania is exciting, and the AH-1Z should be a very strong candidate in addressing the Romanian government’s need for an advanced, reliable platform for security and defence.’
