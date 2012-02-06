BAE Systems' Boldstroke selected by US Army
BAE Systems has announced that it has been selected by the US Army as one of two contractors to develop the next generation Common Infrared Countermeasure (CIRCM) solution. The 21 month demonstration programme will develop a lightweight directed infrared countermeasure system for Army, Navy, and Marine rotary-wing aircraft.
BAE Systems’ Boldstroke solution synthesizes the best attributes of prior generation laser jamming systems to meet the size, weight, and power requirements of rotary-wing and light fixed-wing platforms. The Boldstroke system is a lightweight, reliable, low-cost infrared laser countermeasure designed to protect aircraft from infrared-guided missiles and other evolving infrared guided threats. It is compatible with BAE Systems’ field-proven Common Missile Warning System, already deployed on most of the Army’s rotary-wing fleet.
According to the company, the Boldstroke system uses a Modular Open System Approach (MOSA) and non-proprietary interfaces that can support interchangeability and technology insertion, providing flexibility for decades to come. It reduces A-Kit and B-Kit weight to maximise aircraft useful payload, and increases weapon system availability, providing significant life-cycle cost savings. The system uses flight-proven hardware and algorithms tested in BAE Systems’ flight simulation laboratory, which allows it to be tested against today’s most predominant threats and anticipated emerging threats. Boldstroke systems will leave BAE Systems’ facility in New Hampshire ready for operational testing on the aircraft.
