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AW101 programme suffers setback

27th November 2017 - 12:48 GMT | by Tim Martin in London

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The Leonardo AW101 Norwegian All-Weather SAR Helicopter (NAWSARH) programme has suffered a setback only a week after the first type was delivered to the Norwegian Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

During a maintenance ground run at Sola Air Base on 24 November, the aircraft rolled over on its starboard side, with both Norwegian Joint Headquarters and Leonardo confirming 'significant damage' had been caused to the aircraft as a result of the incident. 

The sources confirmed that there were no injuries following the event and that an investigation into what caused the incident will take place immediately. 

'Leonardo Helicopters’

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Tim Martin

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Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

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