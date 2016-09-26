AUSA 2016: Helicopter engine replacement for the future

The replacement of the T700 engine onboard the UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache, through the Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP), remains a longer-term option for the US Army’s Future Vertical Lift (FVL) programme.

The ITEP programme is currently in the preliminary design review stage, and by 2018 an engine either from ATEC or GE Aviation will be taken forward to the engineering and manufacturing stage.

Full rate production is anticipated to take place in ten year's time.

‘Full rate production is scheduled for FY26. This is what we have planned for now. But we do see some