Arriel 2L2 makes first ground run

22nd June 2017 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The engine that will power South Korea’s Light Armed Helicopter (LAH) has made its first ground run, Safran announced on 20 June.

The Arriel 2L2 engine is being co-developed by Safran Helicopter Engines and Hanwha Techwin, which will license-produce units in its Changwon plant, South-Korea. Hanwha Techwin will also be responsible for the engine’s maintenance, repair and overhaul.

The engine is developed from the Arriel 2N, with a higher take-off power rating of 1024 shp. The Arriel 2L2 will deliver improved reliability, power and performance.

Certification is planned for late 2020 and entry into service for 2022.

