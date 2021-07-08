The Answer - 40 Years of the Chinook in the UK

For those in the UK's CH-47 Chinook community, the answer is always two Chinooks - no matter what the question is.

Brought to you in partnership with Boeing

Thanks to the Boeing CH-47 Chinook’s power and versatility, the helicopter has been the workhorse of UK military operations around the world.

With the Chinook marking 40 years of Royal Air Force (RAF) service, pilots who have flown the aircraft describe why the Chinook has been so successful.