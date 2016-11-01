Analysis: Polish Navy’s ASW and SAR in jeopardy
The Polish Naval Aviation service fell into a difficult situation following the Polish government’s end of H225M contract talks with Airbus Helicopters on 5 October 2016.
The service’s aged ASW and SAR rotorcraft fleet is represented by two versions of the Mi-14 Haze helicopters, which are earmarked for retirement by 2017-18 – but no replacement is now in sight.
Originally it was planned the Polish Naval Aviation would receive eight H225M Caracals outfitted for ASW operations with six more equipped for CSAR missions over land and sea.
It is now unclear what approach the Polish MoD will take towards
