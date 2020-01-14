Airbus Helicopters awarded UH-72 support IDIQ contract

Airbus Helicopters will provide performance-based logistics (PBL) support for US military UH-72 aircraft, the US Department of Defense announced on 13 January.

Airbus Helicopters was awarded a $37.7 million IDIQ contract from the US Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division for the work.

The contract provides PBL support to include ground and repair maintenance of five UH-72 aircraft, sustaining engineering required to maintain UH-72 FAA certification, the incorporation of US Navy Test Pilot School specific modifications, and the support to provide ground and flight training for the UH-72/EC-145 aircraft.

Work will run through January 2025.

