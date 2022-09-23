Airbus confirms ‘door still open’ for Germany to join Tiger MkIII upgrade

Despite not agreeing to join the Tiger MkIII attack helicopter upgrade alongside France and Spain in March 2022, Germany can still belatedly decide to sign on to the programme, according to Airbus.

‘Germany has expressed their interest in the overall programme and were part of the de-risking phase,’ Victor Gerin-Roze, head of the Tiger MkIII programme at Airbus, told Shephard in a 22 September interview.

‘The door remains open for them to join, we will support any movement in that direction.’

As plans stand, Airbus will lead the development and production of 42 aircraft for France (with Paris holding an