Airbus confirms ‘door still open’ for Germany to join Tiger MkIII upgrade

23rd September 2022 - 13:30 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

Tiger MkIII attack helicopter concept art. (Photo: Airbus)

Much has been said of Germany's indecision over the European Tiger MkIII attack helicopter programme, but an option to join the upgrade remains.

Despite not agreeing to join the Tiger MkIII attack helicopter upgrade alongside France and Spain in March 2022, Germany can still belatedly decide to sign on to the programme, according to Airbus.

‘Germany has expressed their interest in the overall programme and were part of the de-risking phase,’ Victor Gerin-Roze, head of the Tiger MkIII programme at Airbus, told Shephard in a 22 September interview.

‘The door remains open for them to join, we will support any movement in that direction.’

As plans stand, Airbus will lead the development and production of 42 aircraft for France (with Paris holding an

Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Air Editor for Shephard Media, based in Belfast. 

Tim has experience writing …

