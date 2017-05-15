AHS Forum 73: Boeing puts MH-139 in spotlight

With the recent release of another draft RFP for the US Air Force UH-1N replacement programme, Boeing is highlighting its decision to offer a variant of the AW139 platform.

Dubbed the MH-139, the aircraft was on display at the recent AHS 73rd Annual Forum and Technology Display in Fort Worth, Texas.

Outlining the scope of the USAF programme, Rick Lemaster, capture team lead for the MH-139 at Boeing, noted that the service plans to procure up to 84 helicopters to replace its current fleet of 62 UH-1N platforms.

Approximately 30-40 percent of that current fleet is used at