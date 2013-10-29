ADEX 2013: Selex ES to provide key systems for South Korean AW helicopters

Selex ES is under contract to AgustaWestland for several mission-critical electronic systems on the Republic of Korea Navy's new AW159s, it has emerged.

South Korea’s defence procurement agency unexpectedly announced the selection of AgustaWestland’s AW159 over the Lockheed Martin/Sikorsky MH-60R in January this year. The contract for eight helicopters is reportedly valued at $560 million. The first tranche of three helicopters will be the initial work for Selex ES.

Derrick Cox, area manager, regional marketing and sales, told Shephard at ADEX 2013 that the helicopters, procured under the Maritime Operation Helicopter (MOH) programme, will carry the Selex E-Scan Seaspray