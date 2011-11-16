Abu Dhabi Aviation, AgustaWestland establish joint venture
AgustaWestland, a Finmeccanica company, has announced a new joint venture in the UAE with Abu Dhabi Aviation, the largest commercial helicopter operator in the Middle East. The helicopter maintenance partnership will be in the form of a limited liability company named AgustaWestland Aviation Services LLC.
According to AgustaWestland, the new company will carry out a range of services and activities for the sale of helicopter spare parts and accessories, helicopter/component repair and overhaul, customisation, modification and upgrading. It may also expand to encompass special configuration development, component production and helicopter assembly in the future.
A company statement issued by AgustaWestland on 15 November 2001 said the companies will leverage their respective competencies and businesses, and the synergy generated through the joint venture ‘will deliver a new level of customer support and services across the region’; and that ‘customers will be offered a wide range of services in Abu Dhabi that have historically been available only from the manufacturer in Italy or the United States’.
More from Defence Helicopter
-
Nigeria to receive new attack helicopters
The Nigerian Air Force is to receive more than 50 attack air assets to strengthen its ability to fight insecurity within its borders.
-
Royal Navy upgrades Merlin helicopters
The Royal Navy's amphibious helicopters have received an improved defensive aid suit and Merlin pilots can now train in a synthetic training environment.
-
Italian Army takes its final NH90 helicopter on order
NHIndustries and Leonardo have completed deliveries of NH90 TTH helicopters to the Italian Army.
-
Northrop Grumman expands knowledge base for UH-60V digital helicopter cockpit
Northrop Grumman will provide UH-60V Black Hawk engineering support services as part of a KBR-led contract awarded by the DoD Information Analysis Center.
-
US joins NATO allies in European helicopter air assault exercise
American, Dutch and Polish rotary-wing assets were involved in large-scale operations practising cargo and personnel transport and drops, and other operations.