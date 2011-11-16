Abu Dhabi Aviation, AgustaWestland establish joint venture

AgustaWestland, a Finmeccanica company, has announced a new joint venture in the UAE with Abu Dhabi Aviation, the largest commercial helicopter operator in the Middle East. The helicopter maintenance partnership will be in the form of a limited liability company named AgustaWestland Aviation Services LLC.

According to AgustaWestland, the new company will carry out a range of services and activities for the sale of helicopter spare parts and accessories, helicopter/component repair and overhaul, customisation, modification and upgrading. It may also expand to encompass special configuration development, component production and helicopter assembly in the future.



A company statement issued by AgustaWestland on 15 November 2001 said the companies will leverage their respective competencies and businesses, and the synergy generated through the joint venture ‘will deliver a new level of customer support and services across the region’; and that ‘customers will be offered a wide range of services in Abu Dhabi that have historically been available only from the manufacturer in Italy or the United States’.