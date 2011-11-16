To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Abu Dhabi Aviation, AgustaWestland establish joint venture

16th November 2011 - 11:58 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

AgustaWestland, a Finmeccanica company, has announced a new joint venture in the UAE with Abu Dhabi Aviation, the largest commercial helicopter operator in the Middle East. The helicopter maintenance partnership will be in the form of a limited liability company named AgustaWestland Aviation Services LLC.

According to AgustaWestland, the new company will carry out a range of services and activities for the sale of helicopter spare parts and accessories, helicopter/component repair and overhaul, customisation, modification and upgrading. It may also expand to encompass special configuration development, component production and helicopter assembly in the future.  

A company statement issued by AgustaWestland on 15 November 2001 said the companies will leverage their respective competencies and businesses, and the synergy generated through the joint venture ‘will deliver a new level of customer support and services across the region’; and that ‘customers will be offered a wide range of services in Abu Dhabi that have historically been available only from the manufacturer in Italy or the United States’.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Helicopter

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us