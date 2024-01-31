World Defense Show 2024: Kalashnikov to unveil new UAV in Riyadh

The new SKAT 350 M reconnaissance UAS will be unveiled at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia next week. The UAV has been based on the design on the Supercam 350 UAS but features improved aerodynamic properties and ground control system.

The platforms have been designed and manufactured by Russia’s Kalashnikov Concern JSC. The SKAT 350 M has been designed for aerial surveillance and detection in optical and infrared ranges with improved payload options.

Kalashnikov said in a statement that “a number of technical solutions have been introduced to enhance the daytime and thermal imaging cameras' performance [and] a cutting-edge module leveraging updated algorithms assists the operator in capturing and steadily tracking targets.”

The platform has an electric motor and has a bungee or catapult launched with automatic or semi-automatic parachute recovery. It has a belly mounted camera with a a single propeller using a flying wing design.

Its wingspan measures 3.2m, while it can boast of an endurance of up to 240 minutes, a maximum speed of 120km/h, a communications and video range up to 100km, a maximum take-off weight of 15kg, a maximum altitude of 2,000m and a deployment time of 15 minutes.

The World Defence Show will take place in the Saudi Arabian of Riyadh from February 4–8.