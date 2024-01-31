World Defense Show 2024: Kalashnikov to unveil new UAV in Riyadh
The new SKAT 350 M reconnaissance UAS will be unveiled at the World Defense Show in Saudi Arabia next week. The UAV has been based on the design on the Supercam 350 UAS but features improved aerodynamic properties and ground control system.
The platforms have been designed and manufactured by Russia’s Kalashnikov Concern JSC. The SKAT 350 M has been designed for aerial surveillance and detection in optical and infrared ranges with improved payload options.
Kalashnikov said in a statement that “a number of technical solutions have been introduced to enhance the daytime and thermal imaging cameras' performance [and] a cutting-edge module leveraging updated algorithms assists the operator in capturing and steadily tracking targets.”
The platform has an electric motor and has a bungee or catapult launched with automatic or semi-automatic parachute recovery. It has a belly mounted camera with a a single propeller using a flying wing design.
Its wingspan measures 3.2m, while it can boast of an endurance of up to 240 minutes, a maximum speed of 120km/h, a communications and video range up to 100km, a maximum take-off weight of 15kg, a maximum altitude of 2,000m and a deployment time of 15 minutes.
The World Defence Show will take place in the Saudi Arabian of Riyadh from February 4–8.
More from World Defense Show 2024 | View all news
-
UAE awards contract to Edge for C-UAS system
Skyshield consists of sensors, 3D radars, EO cameras, direction finders and effectors that have been networked into Edge’s unified C2 system to provide real-time situational awareness, with the ability to automatically detect and engage with drone threats and defeat them using spoofing and jamming solutions, among other key countermeasures.
-
Milrem to supply large armed UGVs under a $200 million deal with the UAE
Milrem's Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) hybrid UGV features a modular design and open architecture which allows it to be reconfigured to serve as a transportation, weapons, reconnaissance or IED detection platform.
-
Saab signs US$190 million GlobalEye contract with UAE
The UAE has signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Saab to ensure its GlobalEye solution remains mission-ready.
-
Sky high diplomacy: Saudi Arabia's fighter jet puzzle entangles Eurofighter, Rafale and global alliances
Saudi Arabia faces a juncture in aerial diplomacy as Germany's approval of a potential Eurofighter Typhoon deal introduces fresh possibilities and uncertainties, prompting the kingdom to weigh the Eurofighter against the appealing alternative of the Dassault Rafale.
-
Preparations underway for Saudi–US Red Sands exercise
Last year’s Rad Sands Live Fire (RSLF) included a demonstration of C-UAS capability and the second of this year’s events in October/November will be expected to include similar activity and companies from earlier events such as MARSS.