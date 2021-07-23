Vincorion to supply vital SAR equipment

USAF orders Puma 3 AE and Raven UAS from AeroVironment
Aerovironment has delivered its Puma 3 AE systems to the USAF, while the delivery of its Raven systems is to follow later in the year.
Vincorion has received an order to supply 100 hydraulic Rescue Hoist Systems (RHS) for military transport helicopters.
The contract is valued at around €11.5million, to be paid over the period between now and 2028.
Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2021.
The hoist system is field-proven for loads of up to 400kg and rescue operations up to 270kg.
Vincorions’s hydraulic Rescue Hoist System is mainly used for SAR and military missions.
It can also be used as a cargo hoist, while the helicopter is on the ground.
In rescue mode, the hoist reaches a maximum speed of 1.25 metres per second with a hoisting capacity of up to 270kg.
In cargo mode, the system reaches speeds of up to 0.4 metres per second and can move up to 400kg.
Vincorion brings years of experience to this product, having manufactured the first of more than 130 rescue hoists for the Bell UH-1D helicopter in the 1970s.
