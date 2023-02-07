US pulls some V-22 Ospreys from service with clutch-related issues

The Pentagon is temporarily taking an undisclosed number of Bell V-22 Ospreys out of service across the USMC, the USN and the USAF, a defence official told reporters on 4 February during a briefing.

The problem appears to be the input quill assembly that connects the rotorcraft’s engines to the drive system, which needs replacing after a certain number of flight hours to ensure safe operations.

‘This recommendation is based on a progressive increase in hard clutch engagements and ongoing engineering analysis,’ the official was quoted saying by Breaking Defense.

US DoD, however, does not want to specify the