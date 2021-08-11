USN orders more towed decoys for aircraft

Air Warfare magazine: Turkish air power, Asia-Pacific fighter programmes and more
US Naval Air Systems Command has awarded Raytheon a $22.77 million contract for full-rate production of Lot 15 CD-108B/ALE-50(V) control dispenser and decoy countermeasures in integrated multi-platform launch controllers (IMPLCs).
A total of 37 IMPLCs will be produced for installation on USN F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft.
Work is expected to be completed in July 2024.
The ALE-50 programme is a joint development venture by a USAF, USN and Raytheon integrated product team. The ALE-50 towed decoy acts as a preferential target that lures enemy missiles away by providing a much larger radar cross-section than the aircraft.
Sikorsky and the USMC hope for a decision on CH-53K full-rate production in 2023, followed by a first operational deployment in 2024 and full operational capability by the end of the decade.
ONR-sponsored demonstration showcased Schiebel UAS with lidar data-gathering system.
Modernisation of the US Army's MQ-1C Gray Eagle ISR UAV will soon include new Link 16 tests under the aircraft's Product Improvement Program.
The latest missile for the Ka-52M helicopter is designed to deal with hardened targets such as concrete shelters and armoured vehicles, as well as mobile short-range air defence systems.
Flight mission payload for US overhead persistent surveillance satellite is scheduled for delivery to Lockheed Martin in 2023.