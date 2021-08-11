USN orders more towed decoys for aircraft

The ALE-50 towed decoy acts as a preferential target for enemy missiles. (Photo: Raytheon)

ALE-50 uses electronic countermeasures to lure incoming missiles away from military aircraft.

US Naval Air Systems Command has awarded Raytheon a $22.77 million contract for full-rate production of Lot 15 CD-108B/ALE-50(V) control dispenser and decoy countermeasures in integrated multi-platform launch controllers (IMPLCs).

A total of 37 IMPLCs will be produced for installation on USN F/A-18E/F Super Hornet aircraft.

Work is expected to be completed in July 2024.

The ALE-50 programme is a joint development venture by a USAF, USN and Raytheon integrated product team. The ALE-50 towed decoy acts as a preferential target that lures enemy missiles away by providing a much larger radar cross-section than the aircraft.