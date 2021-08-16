USN orders EW simulation pods

USAF spends big on airborne AEHF terminals
The US Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) has awarded Global Technical Systems (GTS) an $81.34 million IDIQ contract for one lot of DLQ-9 pods for EW simulation, the DoD announced on 13 August.
One other bidder competed against GTS.
The contract also includes hardware for DLQ-9 pod modifications, and data required to simulate EW threats.
The pods and associated equipment will support work by the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division on EW threat simulation for weapons development, test and evaluation, fleet training and target applications.
Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and is expected to be completed in August 2026.
DLQ-9 carriage system pods are used to carry EW countermeasures and emitter modules.
According to NAWCWD, the pods are used ‘throughout a weapons system’s life cycle, from rack units used in laboratories and hardware in the loop facilities during development, to airborne pods for use on manned aircraft for testing and fleet training’.
