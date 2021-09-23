USN orders engineering services for airborne minehunting system

US orders integrated helmet spares
EFW to provide IHADSS-21 integrated helmet display spare parts for Apache pilots.
The US Naval Surface Warfare Center has ordered engineering services and provisioned items for the AN/DVS-1 Coastal Battlefield Reconnaissance and Analysis (COBRA) Block I airborne mine detection system, the DoD announced on 20 September.
California-based Arête Associates received a $13.32 million IDIQ contract, with options for up to six years that would bring the cumulative value to $92.91 million.
Completion of the baseline contract is due in September 2022.
COBRA Block I reached IOC with the USN in October 2017 for deployment aboard MQ-8 Fire Scout UAVs.
The system is designed to help detect and localise minefields and obstacles when flown over a beach zone area.
EFW to provide IHADSS-21 integrated helmet display spare parts for Apache pilots.
New AESA radar systems will equip RCAF CF-18As by March 2024.
Singapore is developing and trying out ever more capable battlefield command systems.
Should the RAAF proceed with its Loyal Wingman programme, the unmanned aircraft will be built in Australia.
US may decide to procure the same AEW&C platform as its AUKUS partners, as a stopgap solution to replace the ageing E-3 Sentry.
AMRAAM offers an onboard active radar and an all-weather capability, providing a wide employment envelope and operational flexibility for operators.