USN orders engineering services for airborne minehunting system

COBRA multispectral imaging camera. (Photo: Arête Associates)

COBRA multispectral unmanned aircraft sensor helps to detect and localise minefields and obstacles when flown over beach zones.

The US Naval Surface Warfare Center has ordered engineering services and provisioned items for the AN/DVS-1 Coastal Battlefield Reconnaissance and Analysis (COBRA) Block I airborne mine detection system, the DoD announced on 20 September.

California-based Arête Associates received a $13.32 million IDIQ contract, with options for up to six years that would bring the cumulative value to $92.91 million.

Completion of the baseline contract is due in September 2022.

COBRA Block I reached IOC with the USN in October 2017 for deployment aboard MQ-8 Fire Scout UAVs.

The system is designed to help detect and localise minefields and obstacles when flown over a beach zone area.