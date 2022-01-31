USN orders additional 20mm cannons for Super Hornets

Indian Army doubles its inventory of Switch UAVs
The Indian Army continues to boost its fleet of smaller UAVs as it faces tensions along its borders.
General Dynamics Ordnance & Tactical Systems is providing the USN with 76 more M61A2 Vulcan 20mm rotary cannons to equip F/A-18E/F Super Hornet production aircraft, under a $27.94 million firm-fixed-price contract.
‘This contract [from Naval Air Systems Command] provides obsolescence management and engineering support,’ the DoD noted in a 26 January announcement.
Work will be carried out at 19 US and two Canadian locations, with an expected completion date of November 2024.
In-service USN Super Hornets are already armed with a single internal 20mm M61A2 cannon firing up to 412 rounds.
Two barrel variants are available for installation on the F/A-18E/F: one weighs 92kg and the other is heavier at 103kg.
South Korea continues to innovate with autonomous technology, and this includes assigning UCAVs to accompany KF-21 fighters.
Raytheon will produce StormBreaker all-up rounds and containers for the USAF.
BAE Systems and Embraer are working on a plan to offer military users a version of a commercial eVTOL aircraft by 2026, but one major technological problem stands in the way of success.
Responses are due by 8 February to a Sources Sought notice for LMAMS.
Nacelle modifications for the CV-22 Osprey tiltrotor are intended to cut maintenance times and enhance availability of the aircraft.