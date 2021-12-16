FMS F-16 operators to receive Vulcan cannon

﻿M61A1 Vulcan cannon for F-16 aircraft being examined by USAF ground personnel. (Photo: USAF)

GD-OTS is providing M61A1 Vulcan 20mm rotary cannon for F-16s.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) has received an $88.27 million IDIQ sole-source contract from the USAF to provide M61A1 Vulcan 20mm rotary cannon for F-16s, including aircraft operated by unnamed FMS customers.

The DoD announced on 15 December that work will be performed in Williston, Vermont, for completion by 12 December 2031.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center issued the contract.

The six-barrel M61A1 is the standard cannon armament for US fighter aircraft, featuring a linkless ammunition feed and the ability to fire up to 6,000 rounds per minute of armour-piercing or high-explosive ammunition.