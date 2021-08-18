USN and US Special Operations Command select Wescam

USAF selects Hughes’ satellite communications solutions
Hughes to offer satellite networking solutions as part of a USAF contract to support the development of the ABMS.
The USN has selected the Wescam MX-20 EO/IR airborne sensor from L3Harris Technologies to meet its continued sensor requirement for long-range ISR aboard P-8A Poseidon aircraft.
A total of 19 WESCAM MX-20 systems will provide advanced, multi-spectral imaging capabilities for USN Naval Air Systems Command maritime surveillance aircraft.
Deliveries will be complete by the end of 2022, L3Harris announced on 17 August.
In addition, US Special Operations Command has awarded L3Harris a five-year, $96 million IDIQ contract to procure Wescam MX-series EO/IR systems and services.
MX-10D and MX-15D sensor systems will provide multi-spectral imaging and designation capabilities for various aircraft within the US Army Special Operations Aviation Command inventory.
Hughes to offer satellite networking solutions as part of a USAF contract to support the development of the ABMS.
USAF awards a new contract to develop and demonstrate autonomous technologies.
L3Harris will service the self-protection system aboard B-52H and C-130 aircraft.
DoD announces FMS option for South Korea to receive one more engine to power Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft.
Turkish UAV is the first in its class to be fully controllable via satellite, manufacturer UAVERA claims.
The new Il-112V military transport aircraft has crashed in a forested area outside the Kubinka airfield, near Moscow, during a training flight.