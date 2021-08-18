USN and US Special Operations Command select Wescam

MX-20 EO/IR sensors will equip USN P-8A Poseidon aircraft. (Photo: L3Harris)

Two contracts cover the provision of MX-10D, MX-15D and MX-20 EO/IR sensors for USN and special forces.

The USN has selected the Wescam MX-20 EO/IR airborne sensor from L3Harris Technologies to meet its continued sensor requirement for long-range ISR aboard P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

A total of 19 WESCAM MX-20 systems will provide advanced, multi-spectral imaging capabilities for USN Naval Air Systems Command maritime surveillance aircraft.

Deliveries will be complete by the end of 2022, L3Harris announced on 17 August.

In addition, US Special Operations Command has awarded L3Harris a five-year, $96 million IDIQ contract to procure Wescam MX-series EO/IR systems and services.

MX-10D and MX-15D sensor systems will provide multi-spectral imaging and designation capabilities for various aircraft within the US Army Special Operations Aviation Command inventory.