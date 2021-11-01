USAF awards $1.5 billion engine contract for F-15EX fleet

US DoD selects Raytheon for AIM-9X system improvement
The US DoD has contracted Raytheon to provide support and development work for its air-to-air missile, AIM-9X.
General Electric Edison Works has been awarded an over $1.5 billion firm-fixed-price contract including all options for the F-15EX Lots 2+ propulsion system procurement from the USAF.
This contract provides for 29 F110-GE-129 engines, including installs and spares, for the F-15EX fleet.
It also provides seven option lots for a most probable quantity of 329 engines, if all options are exercised.
Work will be performed in Ohio and Texas, it is expected to be completed by June 2031. This contract makes GE the sole propulsion provider for the USAF’s entire planned F-15EX fleet.
GE is currently delivering Lot 1 engines for the F-15EX, including two test aircraft currently undergoing flight testing at Eglin AFB in Florida.
The F110-GE-129 engine is the only engine tested and integrated on the fly-by-wire F15-EX.
It powers every new production F-15 ordered in the past decade, as well as nearly 70% of today’s most advanced USAF F-16C/D aircraft.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the USAF is looking to procure 144 F-15EX fighter aircraft, which will replace the ageing F-15C/D fleet currently in service.
The US DoD has contracted Raytheon to provide support and development work for its air-to-air missile, AIM-9X.
The UAV market is growing fast, and so is the share that target drones hold in it. The expansion of the market and advanced supersonic missile threats also bring higher requirements on turbojet engines. PBS, a Czech aerospace manufacturer with more than 50 years of experience, brings a new variety of modified turbojet engines in thrust categories from 400 to 1,500 newttons in play to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements.
The Japan Air Self-Defense Force becomes the first non-US recipient of the KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft.
Easy Aerial has released its new drone-in-a-box solution, the Easy Guard Vehicle range.
A new variant of the MC-145B Wily Coyote light attack aircraft lacks certain US SOF-specific equipment but retains its weaponry.
The appearance of a twin-seat J-20 indicates broader role for China's premier fighter aircraft.