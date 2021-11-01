USAF awards $1.5 billion engine contract for F-15EX fleet

The F-15EX design is based on the Qatari twin-seat F-15QA configuration upgraded with USAF-specific capabilities. (Image: General Electric)

General Electric has been awarded a $1.5 billion contract to provide their F110-GE-129 engines for the planned F-15EX fleet.

General Electric Edison Works has been awarded an over $1.5 billion firm-fixed-price contract including all options for the F-15EX Lots 2+ propulsion system procurement from the USAF.

This contract provides for 29 F110-GE-129 engines, including installs and spares, for the F-15EX fleet.

It also provides seven option lots for a most probable quantity of 329 engines, if all options are exercised.

Work will be performed in Ohio and Texas, it is expected to be completed by June 2031. This contract makes GE the sole propulsion provider for the USAF’s entire planned F-15EX fleet.

GE is currently delivering Lot 1 engines for the F-15EX, including two test aircraft currently undergoing flight testing at Eglin AFB in Florida.

The F110-GE-129 engine is the only engine tested and integrated on the fly-by-wire F15-EX.

It powers every new production F-15 ordered in the past decade, as well as nearly 70% of today’s most advanced USAF F-16C/D aircraft.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the USAF is looking to procure 144 F-15EX fighter aircraft, which will replace the ageing F-15C/D fleet currently in service.